Wednesday evening First To Know Forecast (06/01/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday evening! Mainly dry weather will finally be around this evening, with only an isolated chance for a stray shower or rumble of thunder. It'll be warm and a bit humid, with low temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's.

Thursday will be pretty similar to Wednesday in that it'll contain only an isolated chance for a storm in the late afternoon/evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90's, so it's going to get hot!

A weak cold front will slide into the Southeast US during the late week period. This could trigger a few storms Friday, especially in interior South Georgia. That's also where an isolated stronger storm could develop with gusty winds being what to look out for! The rest of the area also may see a couple late-day thunderstorms, but it'll follow that typical summer-time pattern which means it won't be a washout!

The weekend and early next week will continue that summer-like pattern with daily high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90's, with a shot for a stray storm in the peak heating hours of the day.

An area of low pressure, partly related to the remnants of Agatha, is moving to the northeast over the Caribbean Sea. This will likely dump a lot of rain in central/south Florida on Friday into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center has issued a 70% chance for this area of low pressure to develop into a tropical disturbance over the next 2 days. There are no local tropical concerns, but we'll continue to watch the progression of this storm. The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Alex.

