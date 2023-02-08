Wednesday evening First To Know Forecast (02/08/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quiet and warm weather will remain on Wednesday night under mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will be mild in the mid-50's by Thursday morning. Thursday begins dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It'll be warm, humid, and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 70's. A stalling front will approach from the west later in the day. That will deliver scattered showers and storms in our western areas by Thursday evening. An isolated strong storm is possible, with gusty winds being the top thing to look out for! Pockets of heavy rain will continue overnight into Friday. Friday will be soggy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, as a stronger cold front will start making its way through the region. An isolated severe storm may develop Friday afternoon, with gusty winds being the top concern. Though, with times of heavy rain possible late Thursday night and again on Friday, there may be some nuisance flooding in poor drainage areas and roadway ponding, so drive carefully! High temperatures Friday will be in the low 70's. Much colder air will settle in on Saturday but showers will linger on Saturday, too. High temperatures will top out in the 50's with chilly showers during the day. Low temperatures will be in the 30's on Sunday and Monday mornings. Drier weather looks to settle in on Sunday with some sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60's. A gradual warm-up will unfold next week with a small chance for showers on Wednesday.