Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the sky stays mainly clear early this evening, it won't look the same way Thursday and Friday. A cold front will enter the region from the west Thursday, spreading clouds around the region. Sunlight will be dimmed with extra clouds, and a few showers are likely to reach tri-state areas by midday, moving east through the afternoon. Forecast lows tonight will be in the mid 40s, and highs tomorrow will attempt to top 70° before clouds and rain arrive. The front stalls just to our south Friday but close enough to keep cloudiness and occasional showers around amid a chilly air mass. Early Saturday provides cold air that can trigger isolated, non-accumulating ice pellets and sleet for interior southern Georgia (near and north of US 82). Partial clearing is likely by Saturday afternoon with light freezes likely early next week.

