Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (12/29/2021)

The evening will remain generally cloudy, with broken cloud cover in the Suwannee River region. Passing showers and rain are likely around the capital region and along Flint and Apalachicola river counties. A few stronger wind gusts can come with thunderstorms nearing the Lake Seminole area. These spots of unsettled weather will gradually decrease and move out of the area later tonight, leaving cloudiness and mugginess behind. Lows will fall to the mid 60s. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 70s to near 80°, particularly in areas that get more sun. However, periods of cloudy sky are probable for most locations with scattered showers and thunder in the afternoon. Isolated stronger storms with wind gusts are possible. The warm, humid, and occasionally cloudy trends will continue until Sunday, when a stronger system triggers showers and some severe storms. It will become much cooler early next week, with freezing temperatures expected.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist