Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (12/22/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The clearing trend is complete, and the sky will be cloud-free for the evening and night ahead. Existing cool air and dry conditions will allow further cooling to frosty levels early Thursday morning. We're expecting temperatures to drop into the 40s later this evening, settling into the low and mid 30s overnight. Areas of frost can form, and a few spots in inland, non-urban regions can experience a light freeze for a couple of hours. The warming resumes later in the morning with full sunshine Thursday and highs reaching the low and mid 60s. Friday morning is the final "crisp" feeling morning as high pressure influences and upward trend in temperature patterns over the Christmas weekend through next week, meaning highs will be well into the 70s and morning lows in the 50s to around 60°. The sky will be partly cloudy during this time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist