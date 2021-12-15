Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (12/15/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern remains rather settled and unremarkable. Patchy clouds will be present early this evening, with a buildup of more clouds and areas of fog overnight. Within dense fog, some mist or drizzle is possible. The layers of clouds will keep temperatures from getting too cold, so evening readings will reach the 60s and overnight lows will hover around 60°. Once clouds and fog break later Thursday morning, warming will resume. A partly cloudy to partly sunny sky is forecast, with an isolated brief shower possible in the tri-state region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Warm weather will stretch into Saturday before our next cold front approaches, spreading scattered showers and cloudy areas across the region and allowing a return of cooler temperatures for early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist