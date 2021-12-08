Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (12/08/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —

The heaviest rain and storms are exiting the region to the east, with clearing already underway in western sections and around the state line. A temporary dose of dry air will cause temperatures to fall into the 60s and 50s this evening, reaching lows in the low 50s. Clear sky will give way to returning cloudiness during Thursday. Highs will get into the low 70s and upper 60s. A stray shower is possible later in the night with thicker clouds and fog. The end of the week will be quite warm with highs near 80° with a very muggy feel. The next cold front arrives late Saturday to nudge temperatures down a bit, but also cause another round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

