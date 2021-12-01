Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (12/01/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight will be clear to mostly clear with only temporary patches of clouds. The morning temperatures will still reach chilly levels, but only a few inland areas will have frost. Readings will fall into the low 40s and isolated upper 30s. Fog is possible near the coast and other bodies of water. Thursday will be primarily sunny as temps quickly rise well into the 70s by afternoon. Into the weekend, areas of clouds will blend in with the sun as temps resemble a milder pattern; lows will be around 50° and highs will range from 70° to 75°. Next week features approaching fronts with more moisture and higher chances for a few showers.