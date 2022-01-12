Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (01/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be mainly cloudy to partly clear going into the night, with an upper-level system moving overhead. Any shower activity will be confined to the coastal and southeast Big Bend regions and remain isolated in overall coverage and light in intensity. It will take some time for the clouds to begin clearing, so the lingering clouds will hold overnight temperatures from falling too far below 40°. Sunshine will increase through Thursday with highs forecast to be in the middle 60s; the warming will also be supported by a westerly wind. Times of sunny sky are expected Friday before a weekend storm system brings cloudiness, showers and rain by late Saturday through the first half of Sunday. It will also sustain the current colder pattern.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist