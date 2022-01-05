Wednesday evening First Alert forecast (01/05/2022)

Scattered clouds with breaks of clear sky are present now, but with a slight bit of drier air coming back tonight, the clouds will further dissipate and we will have more times of clearness overnight. This will allow more cooling and better chances for lows to bottom out in the 40s area-wide with lesser fog concerns. We will start with sunshine Thursday, but cloud cover will increase and thicken. This time, a modest cold front will trigger overcast sky later in the day with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. We expect highs to rise to near 70°. A sunny trend will return Friday with chilly temperatures. The weekend will be milder ahead of a Sunday cold front, when more rain and thunder are possible for the area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist