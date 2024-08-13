Wednesday brings the hottest weather of the week as skies stay sunny and dry

Temperatures have made it into the mid to upper 90s this evening across the area with sunny skies throughout the day. Very isolated showers have popped up in coastal parts of the area this afternoon, but the vast majority of the region has stayed dry. Skies will remain clear or mostly clear throughout the night, helping to cool off lows into the mid 70s.

Wednesday starts sunny and dry once again as a high pressure system off to the west helps keep our skies relatively cloud free. This brings temperatures just after sunrise from the mid 70s and low 80s into the 90s quickly by 11am. Highs make it into the upper 90s during the afternoon, with highs getting close if not making it to 100 degrees. Feel-like temperatures will make it into the triple digits for the majority of the area, so take it easy out in the heat with little to no rainfall expected in the afternoon.

Thursday brings some more scattered storms into the area during the afternoon, of the typical afternoon thunderstorm variety we see over the summer months. A good amount of sunshine is expected during the morning hours and into the weekend, with highs staying in the mid 90s into early next week. Drier weather this weekend brings more scattered storms into play starting Monday next week.