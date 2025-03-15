Weather radios experience issues as storm bears down on Big Bend and SE Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Everyone with a NOAA Weather Radio, please be aware there are issues with it right now and you will need to rely on other alerts overnight (03/15-03/16/2025) to wake you up if a tornado warning is issued.

Download our WTXL Tallahassee app and turn on government alerts in your phone's settings to stay up to date with tonight's severe weather alerts.

There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather in western parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

This extends from Sopchoppy, Tallahassee, Thomaville, and Moultrie westward, including all of Gadsden, Grady, Decatur, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Liberty, Franklin, and Seminole counties.

If you're reading from Jackson County, this is where the threat increases to a 4/5 Moderate Risk. Severe storms are expected to be a little more widespread there.

This western zone is where the threat of damaging winds, hail, and some tornadoes is highest in our local area. This is where there is also the potential for stronger, long track tornadoes.

A silver lining remains in the fact that the line of storms will be weakening as they approach our area, meaning the risk for damaging storms is not as high as you may have seen west of us along the Mississippi River and parts of Alabama. However, don't let your guard down, as a potent severe weather maker is still expected to move through the area overnight.

If you're reading from eastern areas like Valdosta, Live Oak, Perry, Jasper, Madison, Nashville, Homerville, and Lakeland, these storms have a lower 2/5 threat for severe weather after 8am Sunday, but damaging winds, small hail, and even a brief tornado still cannot be ruled out.

TIMING:

Most showers and storms hold off until after midnight.

Around 2am we will start seeing a line of strong to severe storms roll through western parts of the area, which will begin ramping up the severe weather threat. These storms move into the Tallahassee area between 4 and 7am, and linger into parts of the Suwannee River Valley late morning, closer to noon.

The severe weather threat will gradually diminish over the course of the morning.

If and when a tornado watch is issued, that is when conditions will be favorable for tornadoes within a few hours. This is the time you should wait out the storms in a sturdy shelter and make sure you have a plan on where to go in the event a tornado warning is issued.

