WATCH: Meteorologist Riley Winch's father catches New Jersey earthquake on camera

FLANDERS, N.J. (WTXL) — An earthquake shook much of New Jersey and New York Friday morning. The quake was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey. It began at 10:23 Friday morning.

The quake could be felt more than 40 miles away in New York City.

First to Know Meteorologist Riley Winch's father, Ray, caught the quake on camera in Flanders, New Jersey. That's about 10 miles from the earthquake's epicenter. The quake originated about three miles underground.

USGS USGS map shows how far away shaking was felt

Scripps News reported that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that no damage has been reported in her state. Hochul added that people in the region should be prepared for potential aftershocks.

Scripps News also reported that according to the USGS, Friday's earthquake was the preliminary strongest to be centered in New Jersey since 1780.

