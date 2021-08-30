Tulane University closed until Sept. 13 due to Ida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tulane University announced classes will be canceled immediately through September 13, 2021, due to Hurricane Ida.

Tulane said classes will resume online only on Sept. 13 through October 6, 2021, to allow the university and city time to repair, reinstate power and other critical services.

"We are closing campus and cancelling classes through Sunday, September 12. Classes will resume online only beginning Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, October 6 to give the city time to repair and reinstate power and other critical services."