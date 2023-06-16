Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 3 PM

A strong line of thunderstorms just to the west of our region will roll through over the next few hours, bringing strong winds and some hail. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings as some storms will be on the severe side. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms, and a Flood Watch is in effect until later this evening. If you encounter flooded roadways, remember to turn around, don't drown.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 11:16:20-04
