TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Moultrie until 6:00 p.m.

Areas south of Moultrie have received over 5" of rain in the last 3 hours based on radar data.

Highways affected include US 319 and GA 33 South.

Additional rainfall of 2-4" is possible in the area.