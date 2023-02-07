More cloud cover can't keep out warmer air

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our wind flow shifts out of the south Tuesday bringing more moisture into our atmosphere.

This will not fall as rain, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

Despite less blue above, temperatures still warm to the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday cloud cover will remain overhead, but highs still jump to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain stays out of our forecast until Thursday night.

This is when a cold front moves through prompting a few storms Thursday night through Friday morning.

We are under a 'marginal' risk (1/5) for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

The main impacts from these storms will come from gusty wind and heavy rain within some storms.

Temperatures drop behind the front, and we have 30s as lows both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday morning get close to freezing.