First to Know Forecast: First days of school end with storms in area

TALLAHASSEE — You probably already have umbrellas or rain jackets close by as you head out the door in the morning.

Storms offshore develop early in the morning but increasing rain and storm chances are in this afternoon’s forecast.

These storms are likely to be isolated with a few popping up in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be in the 90s Thursday and Friday, but with drier air moving in it will feel more like the low 100s.

Rain and storm coverage will be a little less widespread Friday which means we will have ample time to warm without many storm chances to cool us off.

This still may be good news for those Friday night plans outdoors though!

You may just have to dress cool and bring the extra water with you.

This weekend’s forecast brings storms back into the Big Bend and South Georgia area.

Storms will be something to lookout for during your Sunday night and Monday outdoor plans.