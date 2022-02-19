Warmest air of 2022 so far arrives in Tallahassee next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Get ready for a big warmup! Nature is about to crank up the heat next week.

Saturday

The weekend begins cool & breezy. So yes, you'll need the hoodies and sweatshirts Saturday. The afternoon is looking beautiful with sun & clouds and temperatures making it into the mid 60s. The breeze will diminish past dusk. However, it will be a cold evening in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Sunday

It'll be a cold walk outside Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. On the bright side, there will be lots of sun through the day. Expect warmer weather during the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

The start of the work week will feature cool mornings and mild afternoons with a slight chance for a shower. Wednesday will feel like beach and pool weather with daytime highs in the low 80s. In fact, Tallahassee will be near-record warmth going into Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the low 80s.