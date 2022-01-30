Watch
Warmer temperatures on the way this week, plenty of sunshine

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 16:38:55-05

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday evening will be clear and fortunately not as frigid! Low temperatures Monday morning will still be chilly in the upper 30's, but that sure beats Sunday morning's low temperature of 19 degrees set at the Tallahassee International Airport (it's been a decade since temperatures have fallen below 20 degrees there)!

Monday will feature plenty of blue sky and sunshine. High temperatures will be even warmer in the mid to upper 60's!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect high temperatures to climb even more each day, likely reaching the 70's by Wednesday afternoon. Mornings won't be as cold either!

Late Thursday and Friday is when we'll likely see that next round of rain and perhaps a couple of storms. Next weekend will get chilly again after another cold front passes through the region.

