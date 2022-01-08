Warm weather returns Sunday before another cool shot of air next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — You'll need the winter jacket for the first half of Saturday. Everyone is waking up to clear and beautiful skies with temperatures in the low 30s. No weather issues for the afternoon. In fact, the second half of Saturday will be milder with temperatures warming close to 70F.

Jackets become optional Sunday morning. The day starts off cool with temperatures in the low 50s. The skies will feature more cloud cover and warmer weather. Daytime highs will make it into the mid 70s. There is the small chance for a shower or two for areas along the Apalachicola River after lunch. Otherwise, much of the area will remain dry. A line of showers and storms will approach the region late Sunday night and will move through the area during the overnight hours.

Expect a couple of showers and storms to linger in time for the morning commute to work Monday. Showers will be out of the area by midday with temperatures in the mid 60s.