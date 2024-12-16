Warm weather continues through midweek with rain hard to come by this week

Temperatures Monday afternoon reached the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies across much of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures are running about 10 degrees above average as skies remain mostly clear. Overnight, clear skies will make way for some passing clouds after midnight. Temperatures fall through the 60s this evening before entering the 50s after midnight. Lows dip into the mid 50s early Tuesday morning with patchy areas of fog.

Tuesday features some passing morning clouds with a sun-cloud blend making way for mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures warm through the 50s and 60s over the course of the morning before reaching the 70s by noon. Highs reach the upper 70s mid-afternoon as no rain is expected over the course of the day. It will be another great day to get outdoors!

Wednesday and Thursday both see temperatures return to the 70s in the afternoon, with an isolated shower possible on Wednesday. Most of the area stays dry, but a few spots of brief drizzle cannot be ruled out. A frontal system moves through on Thursday, bringing down temperatures into the 40s early Friday morning with lows dipping into the 30s and highs into the 50s by the weekend. Rain chances stay low into the weekend with more sunshine across the area.