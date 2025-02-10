Warm weather continues this week with a sun-cloud blend on Tuesday

Highs in the lower 80s Monday afternoon with dewpoint temperatures in the 60s have made for a warm and humid day with a sun-cloud blend. While humidity sticks around overnight, fog that develops will be less widespread than this weekend and more patchy in nature. Temperatures fall quickly into the 60s after 8pm with lows falling into the low 60s early Tuesday morning. More clouds filter into the area overnight.

Tuesday starts with patchy areas of fog early before evaporating as temperatures rise through the 60s. More clouds than sun will still remain overhead in the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70s. More partly cloudy skies come into play by mid afternoon as highs peak in the mid to upper 70s. A light breeze out of the southeast develops but the vast majority of the area stays dry with little to no rain.

Wednesday features more partly cloudy skies as highs make a run at the low 80s before more clouds and widespread rain and storms roll into the are for the day on Thursday. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, so put a mark on your calendar and stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather as storm clouds roll in.

Early signs show a severe weather threat could also exist this weekend, but the potential timing and impacts are still unknown, so be sure to check back with us over the next few days.