Warm temperatures return this week as skies turn mostly cloudy

Clouds are beginning to work into the area Sunday evening which will help keep temperatures from falling quickly across the area. Lows dip into the low to mid 50s around sunrise Monday morning before a southerly wind flow takes over the area.

A few peaks of sunshine are possible Monday morning before cloudy skies take over in the afternoon as temperatures warm through the 60s during the morning hours, reaching the low to mid 70s for highs Monday afternoon. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out for a brief period Monday afternoon, but most of the area stays dry for Monday.

Cloudy skies and increased humidity across the area brings scattered rain chances into the forecast Tuesday as skies remain mostly cloudy. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon before more widespread rain is expected Tuesday night. Periods of steady rain can lead to some flood concerns for the most flood-prone areas.

Rain lingers into Wednesday morning before a frontal system moves through and plummets temperatures Wednesday night. Lows return to the 30s with highs in the 50s and 60s by the end of the week as the sky clears out and brings more sunshine.