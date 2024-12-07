Warm temperatures arrive Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the 70s early week

Temperatures only reached the 50s and low 60s across the area Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies overhead. Overnight, temperatures will fall through the 40s and after 11pm through the 30s. A few clouds will begin to pass overhead but there will still be periods of clear sky as winds calm. This allows lows to bottom out in the low to mid 30s early Sunday morning, the last period of below average temperatures over the next few days.

Calm winds continue throughout the day on Sunday as temperatures warm quickly into the 50s by 10am and 60s by noon. Skies stay mostly sunny throughout the morning before a sun-cloud blend later in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s by the middle part of the afternoon with no rain expected in the forecast.

A stretch of above average temperatures continues Monday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s. This comes along with mostly cloudy skies that last through Wednesday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Monday but would be more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches the area. This starts to cool temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s by the end of the week as skies clear and lows drop into the 30s.