Warm Sunday with a few late storms west

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Get out and enjoy the warmest day of the week.

The day starts off cool with temperatures in the low 50s. The skies will feature more cloud cover and warmer weather. Daytime highs will make it into the mid 70s. There is the small chance for a shower or two for areas along the Apalachicola River late in the day past 5:00 p.m. Otherwise, much of the area will remain dry. A line of showers and storms will approach the region late Sunday night and will move through the area during the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has Southwest Georgia in a marginal risk for a strong storm tonight into early Monday morning.

Expect a couple of showers and storms to linger in time for the morning commute to work Monday. Showers will be out of the area by midday with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with daytime highs around 60F.