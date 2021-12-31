Warm & muggy weather to ring in the new year

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — It's a cloudy and muggy start to the day in the area. Coastal areas are waking up to dense fog advisories. Much of the day will feature a couple of passing storms with plenty of grey skies and temperatures close to 80F. Showers will mix out after dusk. Foggy spots will develop again in time for the ball drop.

Saturday is looking quiet with some sunshine and warm weather. Nature saves the fireworks for Sunday. A strong cold front will begin to push through the area bringing with it some strong storms. Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a brief tornado.

You'll be tempted to break out the winter jackets starting Monday morning. Temperatures begin in the mid 30s and only budge into the 50s for the afternoon.