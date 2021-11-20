Warm finish to the weekend with a few showers possible on Monday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday night will feature partly cloudy skies and low temperatures staying cool in the low to mid 50's!

Sunday will be a bit warmer with some more clouds filtering into the Big Bend and South Georgia. The day should be largely dry, but there might be an isolated shower happening in the afternoon.

But don't let that put a damper on your Sunday plans because we should trend on the dry-side overall!

Monday will bring a better chance for a few showers thanks to an advancing cold front. Luckily, there will not be much rain coming from this frontal passage...just a few spotty showers for a select few! However, that front will deliver a strong cold shot of air that will persist on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 60's during the day and low temperatures will drop down into the low 30's!

Fortunately, the cold air will not last long as temperatures will slightly warm-up for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Thanksgiving will be dry with plenty of sunshine!

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

