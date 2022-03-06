Warm & breezy again Monday, cool and wet pattern settles in midweek

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Clear skies and warm air will stick around Sunday evening. Although there is a slight uptick in moisture by way of scattered clouds, it is still very dry! Be sure to avoid any outdoor burning and bonfires tonight and Monday due to the warm, dry, and breezy conditions. Low temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 50's. The rest of Monday should feature partly cloudy skies, a breezy afternoon, and high temperatures in the low 80's.

A weak cold front will slide down into the area late Monday into early Tuesday. It'll stall out and drift back northward as a warm front, eventually parking itself as a stationary front through late week. This will allow for a soggy, wet, and cooler pattern to take over midweek and beyond. However, it'll feel a bit humid this week!

Tuesday will be mainly dry with a few showers and a couple storms possible, especially in South Georgia.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be quite rainy, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. High temperatures will be in the 70's Wednesday through Friday. A couple inches of beneficial rain is to be expected. A stronger cold front will wipe this pattern away but some rain may linger into early Saturday. Thanks to the potent cold front, much chillier air will be around next weekend!