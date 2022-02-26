Warm and wonderful for the final weekend of February

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday evening will be mainly clear, mild, and quiet! Low temperatures will cool down to the low 50's.

The rest of the weekend is going to be gorgeous and warm! Sunday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with high temperatures in the low 80's! It'll stay comfortable too with low humidity! By the evening, expect an increase in cloud cover. There could be a couple showers late Sunday night. Some showers may linger through Monday, as well. More cloud cover and cooler temperatures will be around on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60's, with an overall damp and dreary setup.

Tuesday through Saturday should trend on the dry side with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm up through the 70's this week to kick off the month of March!