Warm and partly cloudy weather makes for a great weekend to get outdoors

Temperatures this morning are sitting just above 60 before sunrise with partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies will work their way into the area over the next few hours as temperatures rise through the 60s and 70s this morning. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s as the vast majority of the region remains dry. Any potential showers will be very isolated and brief in nature during the mid to late afternoon time frame.

Overnight, some more clouds will work their way into the area as lows dip into the low to mid 60s. The sun will peak out from time to time on Saturday as highs remain in the mid 80s throughout the weekend.

Rain stays away from the region the next few days before 90s return to the forecast next week. Skies look to be mostly sunny to start next week as partly cloudy skies set up by midweek. Isolated showers and storms are possible later next week, but most of the region stays dry through the next 7 days.

