Warm and mostly dry Sunday, some rain on Sunday night into early Monday, cold shot to follow

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — A beautiful Saturday evening is setting up across South Georgia and the Big Bend! It'll be quiet and mild, with low temperatures in the low to mid 50's under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is going to be mainly dry throughout the day with warm temperatures and a slightly humid feel. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's! There could be a stray shower or storm during the late afternoon in our western-most counties along the Apalachicola River and tri-state region. However, a cold front will meander through closer to the immediate area on Sunday night. This will give some scattered showers and a couple storms across South Georgia and the Big Bend late Sunday night and especially during the overnight hours, as the front pushes through the area.

A few lingering showers and a storm may be around in our eastern counties during Monday morning. An overall drying trend will take shape during the late afternoon followed by a big drop in temperatures on Monday night!

Temperatures during the day on Monday will be in the mid 60's, but during the overnight hours, they'll drop to the upper 30's by Tuesday morning!

Tuesday will stay chilly with temperatures in the 50's and plenty of sunshine! The coldest night will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning when low temperatures sink to the low 30's!

