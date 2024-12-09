Warm and humid weather continues Tuesday with spotty showers and cloudy skies

Skies have remained cloudy for much of Monday afternoon with some isolated pockets of drizzle in our southern Georgia counties this afternoon. Temperatures sit in the upper 60s and lower 70s around sunset, with cloudy and humid skies keeping temperatures in the 60s for much of the area with only a few areas dipping into the upper 50s for lows early Tuesday morning. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled off overnight, but periods of steady rain hold off for the majority of the area.

Tuesday features cloudy skies with a few periods of drizzle throughout the day as a warm, southerly wind flow continues to pump moisture into the area. Afternoon highs get into the upper 70s for most of the area after warming through the upper 60s and lower 70s during the morning hours. Tuesday night periods of showers become more frequent with periods of steady rain beginning by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Flood prone areas should use caution as periods of steady rain could prove a headache for those areas most susceptible!

Wednesday morning rain lingers as a cold front moves through the area, with the Big Bend and South Georgia starting to clear out and cool down during the afternoon hours. Lows dip back into the 30s Thursday morning with highs in the 50s as sunny skies return to the forecast.