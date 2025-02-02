Warm and dry weather continues to start the workweek with mostly sunny skies

A warm and dry Sunday brought a close to a great weekend to get outdoors across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Above average temperatures continue into the first workweek of February as mostly clear skies Sunday night allow temperatures to fall quickly through the 50s before bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s early Monday morning. A few clouds before midnight make way for mostly clear skies during the early morning hours before a few more passing clouds around sunrise.

Monday morning stays dry with a partly cloudy sun-cloud blend as temperatures warm through the 50s before climbing through the 60s after 10am. Skies also clear with mostly sunshine by the end of the morning. Temperatures creep through the 70s over the course of the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s around 4 or 5 pm. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the evening with little to no wind.

The rest of the week features highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly clear skies. Lows fall into the 50s throughout the rest of the week as rain mostly stays away. A few spotty pop-up showers cannot be ruled out at the end of the week into the weekend, but any of those would be brief and localized in nature.