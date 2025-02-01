Warm and dry weather continues Sunday as above average temperatures stick around

Temperatures have reached the upper 60s and low 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies overhead. Overnight, temperatures will fall through the 50s before reaching the upper 40s early Sunday morning. More clouds filter into the area after midnight with partly cloudy skies across the area early Sunday morning.

Skies begin to clear over the course of the morning as temperatures make their way through the 50s and into the 60s by 11am. Skies will be mostly blue and sunny by the early afternoon hours with temperatures rising through the 70s by 1pm Highs top out in the mid 70s around 4pm as no rain nears the area.

Dry weather continues into the workweek as highs reach the upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Some parts of the area can expect to reach 80 degrees by the middle of the week as above average temperatures continue in the forecast. Skies remain mostly clear this week with spotty pop up showers possible later in the week.