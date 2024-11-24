Warm and dry weather continues before isolated showers possible on Thanksgiving

A sunny and warm afternoon has brought temperatures into the low 70s and upper 60s for much of the area Sunday afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the overnight hours, but temperatures will not cool off as quickly as they have the past few nights. Temperatures gradually fall through the 50s before reaching the 40s after midnight, where lows slowly dip into the mid 40s during the early morning hours of Monday.

Monday continues a mostly clear and sunny sky with a light southerly wind flow, which will help to increase humidity and warm our weather up throughout the week. Temperatures warm into the 60s by 10am with 70s in the forecast by noon. While a few clouds will pass overhead, the majority of the sky will remain blue and sunny throughout the day. Highs peak in the mid to upper 70s in the middle of the afternoon.

Tuesday will bring in a little bit more cloud cover with a partly cloudy sun-cloud blend in the sky, but temperatures will remain above average as humidity increases. This keeps lows in the 50s which will allow highs to reach the upper 70s. Skies remain partly cloudy on Wednesday before mostly cloudy skies shape up for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Highs once again reach the upper 70s for Thanksgiving before a cold front brings highs back down to the 60s and lows into the 30s and 40s by this upcoming weekend.

The warmer weather doesn't last long, but just long enough for a comfortable Thanksgiving!