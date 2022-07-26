The tropics will remain quiet over the next five days which is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook. While there are some areas of moisture in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, ample amounts of Saharan dust can also be found in the open Atlantic waters. The presence of dust helps limit tropical formations. Some of that same dust is making its way into the western Atlantic ocean this week. Locally in the Big Bend and South Georgia, some dust may be able to reach our skies later this week. No major impacts are expected, but skies might become a touch hazy with more vibrant sunrises and sunsets possible later this week and over the weekend. Perfect for great pictures of the sky!