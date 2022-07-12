TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A trough of low pressure in combination with disorganized rain and thunderstorms is located over the east-central Gulf of Mexico, just south of the AL/FL stateline. This low pressure area may be able to develop into a tropical disturbance later this week, if it can spend enough time over the warm Gulf waters. According to the National Hurricane Center, this trough of low pressure has a 10% chance for tropical formation over the next 2 days. Regardless of development, a steady stream of moisture will be provided to the central/eastern Gulf coast states. The First to Know Weather team will continue to monitor the trend of where this system will eventually go and if it can strengthen enough to get a name. Locally, rain chances will remain high throughout the late week and early weekend in response to this.