Tuesday morning First to Know Tropics Check (06/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Atlantic Basin is still busy with Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Two and another tropical wave out in the central Atlantic Ocean. Locally, there are no impacts from any of these storms described below.

According to the National Hurricane Center, PTC Two is moving west at 23 miles per hour (mph) with maximum winds of 40 mph. As of the 5:00 AM Advisory, PTC Two lacks a well-defined center. However, if it can spend more time over the warm ocean waters it will have a better chance for further development. It is expected to head west along the northern coast of South America and eventually into the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week.

A tropical wave is located over 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. This area is producing disorganized showers and storms and is expected to interact with another tropical wave to its east. According to the NHC, gradual development is expected over the week as the tropical wave moves to the west-northwest at around 15 mph.

Over in the northern Gulf of Mexico, a surface trough of low pressure is producing limited showers and storms. Additional development is possible as it moves to the west towards Texas over the next few days.