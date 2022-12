We're off to a wet and chilly start to our day and showers are expected to continue through this evening. Expected highs today will reach the upper 50s and lows will drop down to the mid 40s.

With the approaching cold front nearing our region, winds will be gusty at times by midweek and by the end of the week temperatures will be bitterly cold. This Christmas weekend will be a cold one, so be sure to bundle up and finalize your cold weather plans soon.