Tuesday morning First to Know forecast (12/13/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Tuesday! It's going to be a cool and quiet start to the morning under a partly cloudy sky! Tuesday will bring a blend of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures in the low 70's. Clouds look to increase late tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50's by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will offer mostly cloudy skies with occasional breaks of sunshine. Wednesday will be warm, humid, and very breezy with high temperatures in the mid 70's. A strong cold front is set to arrive on Thursday which will kick-off scattered rain and storms during the early morning hours of Thursday. A few storms are capable of producing severe weather in the form of strong, gusty winds and the chance for a brief spin-up tornado. Strong wind gusts look to be the top concern, while any brief rotation should most likely be confined to areas along and west of the Flint and Ochlockonee Rivers. The good news is that the active weather threat will not be long-lasting, and by mid Thursday afternoon, storms should be exiting the eastern-most counties leaving dry weather for the second half of the day. Thursday night will bring in much colder air and the chilly air looks to stick around into early next week. High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be in the 50's and 60's. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30's and low 40's. Sunny skies will be here on Friday, but clouds may increase this weekend bringing a small chance for a few stray showers this weekend and again on Monday.