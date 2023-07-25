Tuesday Morning First To Know Forecast (07/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a stormy couple of days, drier weather is finally in the forecast for today. We're waking up to temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s this morning which will warm up into the 80s by late this morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with periods of sun peaking out behind passing clouds. Storm chances remain very low for today, with a small chance at an isolated shower along the sea breeze this afternoon.

While highs will reach the mid-90s, temperatures won't feel oppressively hot as they did last week. That is because drier air working its way into the region will bring lower humidity, making the high temperatures feel more bearable. Still, it will be hot, so make sure to drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun for long periods of time.

Dry weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated chances at afternoon storms. Scattered storms work their way back into the forecast starting on Friday, lasting through the weekend. Temperatures will soar into the mid-to-upper 90s by the end of the week.