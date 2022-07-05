TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Tuesday! Another pleasant start to the morning is underway with areas of patchy fog possible across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Plenty of sunshine, with clouds mixed in, will take us through the morning and afternoon hours. By the afternoon, scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop across the area, lasting through the evening hours. Typical, hit-or-miss activity is to be expected. High temperatures will warm-up into the lower 90's.

The rest of the work week will offer a better warming trend with each afternoon feeling a bit hotter! High temperatures Wednesday through Friday may climb into the middle 90's. As high pressure builds in from the west, rain chances will be slightly minimized during this time. But, with enough moisture still present, daily rain chances will be in the 30%-40% range, so some locations may see a couple scattered showers and storms during those afternoon/evening hours each day.

Over the weekend, higher rain chances may be on tap, particularly on Sunday. Therefore, Saturday looks to be the better of the two weekend days (if you're already thinking about making those weekend plans...who isn't). This should help bring high temperatures down to the lower 90's on Sunday.

