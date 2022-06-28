TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Tuesday! Another pleasant start to the morning with mainly clear skies. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds as the morning progresses followed by scattered rain and storms this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low 90's. More rain and storm coverage is on the way Wednesday with an unsettled, wet pattern lingering throughout the workweek. Daily storms could lead to some heavier pockets of rain at times. There will be some sunshine to break up the scattered storms each day. High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the upper 80's to low 90's across the area. Over the weekend, the rainy pattern holds steady with storm chances around each afternoon. We'll keep a close eye on how this trends for the Fourth of July Weekend!