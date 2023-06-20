Tuesday Morning First To Know Forecast (06/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning we are waking up to scattered storms in eastern counties of our region with locally heavy rainfall. Another day of hit or miss storms is on the way for the area today, although not as strong or widespread as they were yesterday. Scattered storms this morning will become more isolated in nature as we head into the early afternoon, before storms yet again pick up in coverage for our commute home from work. Some storms have the potential to be on the strong side and bring damaging wind gusts. Sunny periods will exist between storms, helping to bring our high temperatures back up into the low 90s. Overnight tonight, skies clearing early will make way for more storms to fire up late overnight. Lows will reach the lower 70s tonight with our day tomorrow starting off with widespread storms and heavy rain across the region. The wet pattern continues into the weekend, with a very saturated ground increasing flooding concerns. Remember to turn around, don't drown if you encounter a flooded roadway.