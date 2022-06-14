Tuesday morning First to Know forecast (06/14/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Get ready for intense heat this week because each day we're looking at high temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90's! Taking the oppressive humidity into account, it will actually *feel like* around 105° to 110° during the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated, dress lightly, and protect yourself and your pets this week as we'll be dealing with potentially dangerous heat for several days.

Tuesday will begin dry with some scattered clouds popping up during the later morning hours. Pockets of showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and early evening hours. The overall activity will be hit-or-miss, but we could see a strong cluster of storms moving south through Georgia. This could give a couple juicier storms in our southern Georgia communities later today. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds are all possibilities in any of these that can gain strength.

Daily storm chances and relentless heat will be around through the weekend! Luckily, any areas that receive rain will get a nice cool-down and break from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all local counties from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Tuesday.