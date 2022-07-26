TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Tuesday! Some areas of patchy fog and low clouds are around this morning. Otherwise, it is quiet and the morning hours should trend mostly dry. There could be an isolated shower at the coast this morning. Tuesday will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will warm up to the lower 90's. Factoring in the humidity, it may feel like around the triple digits during the afternoon hours. Expect hit or miss, scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

The rest of the work week will bring lower rain chances than what we've experienced over the last week. Scattered showers and storms will be around but not as widespread. High temperatures will range from the low to middle 90's. Heat indices will flirt with the triple digits each afternoon. Some drier air may work into the region this weekend which can help limit rain chances even more. This can lead to a potentially warmer weekend with high temperatures climbing to the middle 90's.