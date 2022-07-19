TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! Starting the day with some isolated coastal showers moving onshore from the Apalachee Bay into the Big Bend. Otherwise, most of the area will begin the day dry, under partly cloudy skies. As the day progresses, expect more scattered rain and thunderstorms. The activity will be hit or miss; meanwhile, some storms can still produce brief gustier winds, lightning, and soaking downpours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80's to lower 90's depending on how much sun shines through the clouds.

A gradual warming trend is to be expected through this week. Scattered showers and storms will remain in play each day with high temperatures in the low 90's through Thursday. Over the weekend, storm chances will decrease slightly as high temperatures climb into the middle 90's. Factoring in humidity this weekend, it will feel pretty hot when you step outside!