Tuesday morning First Alert Forecast (12/28/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a mild start outside as temperatures sit around the 60's with a humid feel. There is potential for some morning fog on the commute so be sure to save a couple extra minutes for the drive. Clouds and fog will break gradually through the morning, with temps rebounding back into the mid to upper 70's by this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and low chance for a stray coastal shower. Rain chances will increase midweek, especially in tri-state areas, where a few thunderstorms can occur. Showers and storms favor inland areas with a stalling cold front Thursday. Broader storm risks exist by Sunday with a system that will break the warm spell by early next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.