Tuesday morning First Alert forecast (12/14/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cool, but above-normal start to the day with temperatures in the 50's and patchy clouds. Some patches of fog are possible for the morning commute but it should be cleared by mid-morning. Highs today will climb into the lower 70's with partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon as highs are a bit warmer than yesterday. Winds will be from the northeast with no chance for rain. We'll stay warmer than average for the remainder of the week, with rounds of morning fog and an afternoon sun-and-cloud blend. Daily highs will warm into the upper 70's by the end of the week with mornings falling into the 50's and 60's. The region's next cold front may approach over the weekend with scattered showers or a storm possible, especially Sunday.

